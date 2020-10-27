The Browns placed Beckham (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Beckham will be removed from the 53-man roster after an MRI confirmed that he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his left knee during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Bengals. He'll wrap up his second campaign in Cleveland with four touchdown to go with 23 receptions for 319 yards and 72 rushing yards over his seven games. Beckham will turn his focus to rehabbing the knee with the aim of getting back to 100 percent health ahead of the 2021 season.