Browns' Odell Beckham: Should be healthy soon

Beckham (core muscle) ran on a treadmill Thursday and should be healthy in about a month, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Beckham apparently is making good progress in his recovery from Jan. 21 surgery to repair a core muscle injury. His rehab timeline is much shorter than that of fellow Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who is looking at an estimate of six-to-eight months after undergoing hip surgery Feb. 4. Beckham was bothered by his groin/abdomen throughout much of his first season in Cleveland, perhaps explaining a career-low mark of 64.7 receiving yards per game. It sounds like he'll be healthy for spring practices under a new coaching staff led by Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. The 27-year-old wideout was an on-and-off participant in the voluntary portion of the offseason program last year.