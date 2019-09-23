Browns' Odell Beckham: Six receptions in tough loss

Beckham hauled in six passes (nine targets) for 56 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams.

Beckham was tied for the team lead with nine targets, but he was unable to break off a huge play like he did against the Jets last week. Baker Mayfield hit up his star wideout on a few signature slants, but the quarterback struggled when dropping back five or seven steps in the pocket. Beckham is averaging 6.3 receptions per game with his new club, providing a solid floor even on nights where he doesn't take one to the house, especially in PPR formats. Cleveland's QB/WR combo will look to connect for bigger gains against a Ravens defense on Sunday that was burned deep by the Chiefs this week.