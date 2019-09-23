Browns' Odell Beckham: Six receptions in tough loss
Beckham hauled in six passes (nine targets) for 56 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams.
Beckham was tied for the team lead with nine targets, but he was unable to break off a huge play like he did against the Jets last week. Baker Mayfield hit up his star wideout on a few signature slants, but the quarterback struggled when dropping back five or seven steps in the pocket. Beckham is averaging 6.3 receptions per game with his new club, providing a solid floor even on nights where he doesn't take one to the house, especially in PPR formats. Cleveland's QB/WR combo will look to connect for bigger gains against a Ravens defense on Sunday that was burned deep by the Chiefs this week.
More News
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Monster night in return to New York•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Seven catches in Cleveland debut•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Practicing Friday•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Full participant Thursday•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Not on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...