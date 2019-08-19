Browns' Odell Beckham: Skips team drills
Beckham (hip) didn't take part in team drills at Monday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Beckham is managing a hip issue, so it's not surprising to see his practice activities limited Monday. Still, it's something that he's been downplaying and his Week 1 status doesn't seem to be in any danger. Beckham's status for Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, however, is unclear.
