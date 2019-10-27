Browns' Odell Beckham: Still receiving treatment

Beckham has still been receiving treatment for a sore groin initially injured during training camp, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported on "Fantasy Football Now" on Sunday morning.

Beckham is not on the injury list and hasn't been for most of the season, even though he's been bothered by the issue all season. It's a good illustration that the injury report doesn't thoroughly break down each player's woes in and of itself.

