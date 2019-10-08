Browns' Odell Beckham: Struggles in defeat

Beckham caught two of six targets for 27 yards in Monday night's 31-3 loss to the 49ers. He also rushed twice for 15 yards, completed a pass for 20 yards and lost a fumble on a punt return.

Beckham set career lows in Week 4 with just two catches for 20 yards, yet barely turned in a better statistical performance Monday. That wasn't due to lack of effort, however, as Cleveland clearly made a concerted effort to get him involved early. Not only did he pass on the Browns' first offensive play, but he also took two handoffs and was given a desperation punt-return opportunity in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, though, Beckham was stripped while attempting to make something out of nothing on that run back, only adding to his frustrations. Coming off back-to-back duds, Beckham will aim to get back on track this Sunday versus the Seahawks, whose pass defense has actually surrendered the seventh-most passing yards per game to this point in the season.