Beckham (illness) is active Week 6 against the Steelers.
The Cleveland injury report looked grim at one point this week, but Sunday's official inactive list confirms that Beckham will be suiting up alongside starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (chest) and fellow wideout Jarvis Landry (ribs). It should be business as usual for Beckham, who has had six or more targets come his way in each game this season. He'll be going up against a Pittsburgh secondary that has given up exactly two touchdowns to opposing receivers in three of four games this season.
More News
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: In line to play Sunday•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Set to play Sunday•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Tests negative but remains at home•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Sent home with illness•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Makes five catches vs. Colts•