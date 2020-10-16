Beckham (illness) tested negative for COVID-19 but won't return to the team facility Friday due to the virus-related protocols, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 27-year-old was sent home by the Browns due to an illness on Thursday, but he can't return to the facility Friday due to the protocols that are in place, even with the negative test. Beckham's status for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers should receive additional clarity when the team releases its official injury report later in the day, but the illness plus his lack of practice to finish the week likely means he'll at least receive the questionable tag.