Browns' Odell Beckham: Traded to Cleveland

Beckham (quadriceps) is being traded from the Giants to the Browns in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers, a 2019 first-round and a 2019 third-round pick, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Beckham had been rumored to be in trade talks and it appears the Giants and Browns now have a deal in place. He'll undoubtedly be the top pass catcher on the offense alongside Jarvis Landry. The blockbuster deal will increase the fantasy value of quarterback Baker Mayfield and could make life easier for running backs Duke Johnson and Nick Chubb. Beckham is coming off a 2018 season that saw him record 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.