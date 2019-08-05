Browns' Odell Beckham: Under the weather
Beckham missed Monday's practice due to an illness, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
There's no reason to believe that Beckham's absence will be a lengthy one and once he's back on the field, the Browns' splashy offseason addition will continue to work on his on-field chemistry with QB Baker Mayfield, something that has already been building in training camp practices, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.
