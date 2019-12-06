Browns' Odell Beckham: Vague about future with Browns

Beckham (groin) offered vague answers about whether he wants to remain with the Browns beyond the 2019 season, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Beckham was asked multiple times about his future Thursday, but the wideout did not express a desire to remain Cleveland. He responded to inquiries with answers such as "no one knows what the future holds" and "everything will figure itself out" in the offseason. Beckham has endured the least-productive season of his career with just two touchdowns through 12 games. He has 57 receptions (28th in NFL) and 805 receiving yards (23rd) in 2019.