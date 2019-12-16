Browns' Odell Beckham: Wants to play final two weeks

Beckham may need surgery for a sports hernia after the season, but he hopes to play Week 16 against the Ravens and Week 17 against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "It's a decision we'll find out when the time comes, but as long as 80 (Jarvis Landry) is on the field, as long as these boys are out here, I'm going to go out there and give my all,'' Beckham said. "I love football way too much to think about sitting out and doing all of these things."

With the Browns eliminated from playoff contention after Sunday's 38-24 loss to Arizona, there might be some consideration given to shutting Beckham down for the year. His quote does leave the door open for that scenario, but it sounds like he prefers to play the final two games. Beckham caught eight passes for 66 yards on a season-high 13 targets in the Week 15 loss, with a dropped deep ball potentially costing him what could've been his first 100-yard game since Oct. 13.