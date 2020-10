Beckham will undergo an MRI on his left knee Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

At a minimum, Beckham's status for the Browns' Week 8 contest against the Raiders will need to be monitored. It's quite possible that he'll need to miss some time, however and if so, there will be added snaps and targets available for both Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones.