Browns' Odell Beckham: Won't sit down the stretch
Coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday that the Browns haven't considered shutting Beckham down for the season, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Beckham has been regularly included on Browns injury reports since late October due to a groin issue that initially arose in training camp. His production has been subpar for his standards, with a 30-408-1 line on 54 targets in seven games since the team's Week 7 bye. On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Beckham will require sports hernia surgery in the offseason. However, the wide receiver downplayed the situation after the Browns' Week 14 win against the Bengals, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Look for Beckham's practice reps to be capped again this week in preparation for Sunday's visit to the Arizona desert.
More News
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Makes two catches vs. Bengals•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Needs surgery after season•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Set to play Week 14•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Limited participant in practice•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Remains limited in practice•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Logs limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14,...
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...