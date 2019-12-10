Browns' Odell Beckham: Won't sit down the stretch

Coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday that the Browns haven't considered shutting Beckham down for the season, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Beckham has been regularly included on Browns injury reports since late October due to a groin issue that initially arose in training camp. His production has been subpar for his standards, with a 30-408-1 line on 54 targets in seven games since the team's Week 7 bye. On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Beckham will require sports hernia surgery in the offseason. However, the wide receiver downplayed the situation after the Browns' Week 14 win against the Bengals, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Look for Beckham's practice reps to be capped again this week in preparation for Sunday's visit to the Arizona desert.