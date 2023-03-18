Okoronkwo is expected to serve as the edge starter opposite Myles Garrett, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Okoronkwo signed a three-year deal with the Browns after posting five sacks in part-time duty for the Texans. With Jadeveon Clowney released, the organization is betting that Okoronkwo's ascension as a edge rusher continues as part of a revamped defensive line that also welcomes run-stopping defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in the middle. Alex Wright, in whom the Browns invested a 2022 third-round draft pick, will also be in the defensive end mix. He played about 50 percent of the snaps as a rookie but did not record a sack or quarterback hit.