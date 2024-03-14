Okoronkwo recorded 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one pass defensed and a fumble recovery over 14 regular-season games for the Browns in 2023.

Okoronkwo parlayed a strong 2022 season with the Texans into a three-year deal in Cleveland, and the 28-year-old edge rusher gave maximum effort when not sidelined by injury. He showed that effort in returning from a December pectoral injury that initially appeared to be season ending. Okoronkwo maintained a spot in the rotation at defensive end along with Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith. It looks like the Browns hit in year one of the deal, and Okoronkwo should remain part of the edge rotation in 2024.