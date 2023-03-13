The Browns and Okoronkwo agreed to terms on a three-year, $19 million contract Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport repiorts.
A former fifth-round pick of the Rams, Okoronkwo finally got a chance to play significant snaps last season with the Texans and recorded five sacks off the edge. He'll be part of the rotation opposite Myles Garrett in Cleveland.
