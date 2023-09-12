Okoronkwo recorded three tackles and one sack in Sunday's 24-3 win over the Bengals.

Okoronkwo was part of the three-man edge rotation that made life difficult for Joe Burrow. In addition to Okoronkwo, Myles Garrett had a sack and four quarterback hurries and Za'Darius Smith pressured the quarterback four times. Okoronkwo was a bright spot for the Texans in 2022, recording career highs in sacks (five) and tackles (44).