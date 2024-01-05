Okoronkwo (pectoral) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Kelsey Russo of the Browns official site reports.

Okoronkwo had missed Cleveland's last three games with this pectoral injury, but it now seems as if he's had enough time to move past the issue. Expect the 28-year-old to return to his usual duties as a rotational defensive end in Week 18.