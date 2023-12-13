Okoronkwo's (pectoral) season is likely over, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Okoronkwo seemingly suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars despite playing 49 percent of the team's defensive snaps and recording two solo tackles and a sack. His potential absence in the weeks ahead will be a blow to the Browns' depth on the defensive line and lead to more opportunities for Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire.
