Okoronkwo's (pectoral) season is likely over, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Okoronkwo seemingly suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars despite playing 49 percent of the team's defensive snaps and recording two solo tackles and a sack. His potential absence in the weeks ahead will be a blow to the Browns' depth on the defensive line and lead to more opportunities for Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire.