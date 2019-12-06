Play

Vernon (knee) is expected to see more playing time Week 14 against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich and Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal report.

Vernon, who was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, returned from a three-game absence last week but played just 12 of 62 snaps. The Browns won't know until Sunday how much Vernon can give them.

