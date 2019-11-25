Play

Coach Freddie Kitchens called Vernon (knee) day-to-day on Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Vernon has missed three consecutive games due to a lingering knee issue. He'll need to resume practicing in some capacity this week for any chance of suiting up against the Steelers on Sunday. Chad Thomas will start at defensive end as long as Vernon is unable to suit up.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories