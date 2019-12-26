Play

Coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday that Vernon (knee) has "a chance" to suit up for Sunday's season finale in Cincinnati, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Vernon has missed three straight games due to a lingering knee injury, and six of the last seven contests. Kitchens said that the veteran is still being considered day-to-day.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends