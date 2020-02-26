Browns' Olivier Vernon: Could be cap casualty
General manager Andrew Berry declined to specify whether the Browns intend to bring Vernon back for 2020, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Vernon's inaugural season in Cleveland did not live up to expectations, as he recorded just 26 tackles (20 solo) and 3.5 sacks across 10 contests -- the defensive end's worst marks since his rookie campaign in 2012. A knee injury significantly hampered Vernon's output during the second half of the season, and it's worth noting that he's now failed to play a full 16-game slate in three straight years. He'll be owed a hefty non-guaranteed salary of $15.5 million if he remains on Cleveland's roster to kick off the 2020 campaign, all of which the team could clear off the books by cutting Vernon.
