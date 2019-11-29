Play

Vernon (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Vernon logged a trio of limited practices this week, and he appears to have a fair shot at suiting up Sunday versus Pittsburgh after a three-game absence. With Myles Garrett (suspension) unavailable, Vernon's presence would provide a much-needed boost to Cleveland's pass rush.

