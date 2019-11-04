Vernon (lower body) had two tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Broncos.

The sack was Vernon's third of the season, and now has racked up 23 tackles (19 solo) and a forced fumble on top of his sack production. The 29-year-old limped off the field late in the fourth quarter of the game, so his status for Sunday's matchup against Buffalo looks up in the air at this point in the week.