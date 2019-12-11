Play

Vernon (knee) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Vernon has missed four of the last five games due to this condition, leaving the Browns without their two starting defensive ends since Myles Garrett is suspended. Expect Vernon to be limited if he's able to practice Wednesday.

