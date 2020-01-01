Vernon had two tackles and half a sack in a 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17. He finished the season with 26 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble over 10 games.

Vernon played 53 snaps (77 percent), the most activity since Week 9 against Denver. The 29-year-old defensive end initially was a formidable pairing along with Myles Garrett at the opposite end, but he dealt with a knee injury over the second half of the season that limited his output. It was the third straight season he failed to play a full 16-game season. Vernon, who has one year remaining on a five-year contract, is expected to return as a starter on a potentially productive defensive line.