Browns' Olivier Vernon: Has active Week 17
Vernon had two tackles and half a sack in a 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17. He finished the season with 26 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble over 10 games.
Vernon played 53 snaps (77 percent), the most activity since Week 9 against Denver. The 29-year-old defensive end initially was a formidable pairing along with Myles Garrett at the opposite end, but he dealt with a knee injury over the second half of the season that limited his output. It was the third straight season he failed to play a full 16-game season. Vernon, who has one year remaining on a five-year contract, is expected to return as a starter on a potentially productive defensive line.
More News
-
Browns' Olivier Vernon: Will return Week 17•
-
Browns' Olivier Vernon: Questionable for season finale•
-
Browns' Olivier Vernon: Chance to face Bengals•
-
Browns' Olivier Vernon: Inactive, as expected•
-
Browns' Olivier Vernon: Headed for third straight absence•
-
Browns' Olivier Vernon: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...