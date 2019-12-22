Play

Vernon (knee) is expected to miss the Browns' Week 16 matchup against the Ravens, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Vernon logged limited practices throughout the week but is trending toward his third consecutive absence. Bryan Cox would see a continued role if Vernon is ruled out.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends