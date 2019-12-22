Browns' Olivier Vernon: Headed for third straight absence
Vernon (knee) is expected to miss the Browns' Week 16 matchup against the Ravens, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Vernon logged limited practices throughout the week but is trending toward his third consecutive absence. Bryan Cox would see a continued role if Vernon is ruled out.
