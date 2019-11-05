Play

Vernon wore a sleeve on his right knee as he hobbled out of the locker room following Sunday's loss to the Broncos, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cabot said Vernon's status for Week 10 against Buffalo could be in doubt based on his gait while leaving the locker room. Vernon has three sacks and 23 tackles through eight games.

