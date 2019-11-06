Browns' Olivier Vernon: Kept out of practice
Vernon (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Vernon went to the locker room with a sleeve on his right knee during this past Sunday's loss to the Broncos, and he's now in jeopardy of missing Week 10's matchup against the Bills. The veteran defensive end has played at least 68 percent of defensive snaps in each game this season, producing 23 tackles and three sacks. If he's ruled out Sunday, a rotation of Chris Smith and Chad Thomas figures to fill the void.
