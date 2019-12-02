Play

Vernon played just 12 snaps (19 percent), registering one tackle and one quarterback hit, in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Steelers in Week 13.

Vernon made his return after missing three weeks but appeared to be limited. Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer said Vernon seemed to aggravate the knee during the game, but the Browns have not confirmed that.

