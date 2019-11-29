Play

Vernon (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Vernon, who has missed the last three games with an injured right knee, is practicing this week for the first time since sustaining the injury. He's been limited both Wednesday and Thursday, but his participation is a hopeful sign the defensive end can return this week against the Steelers.

