Vernon (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Vernon has missed five of the last six games, but head coach Freddie Kitchens expressed optimism following the practice session. "He's close [to playing]," Kitchens said. "I don't know if he'll get there or not. We'll see at the end of the week."

