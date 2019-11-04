Vernon limped off the field late in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Vernon's exit came right before Denver was able to simply kneel out the clock, so it's unclear whether he would have been able to return if any meaningful plays remained in the game. He was accompanied by medical personnel as he left the field.

