Browns' Olivier Vernon: Managing hamstring injury
Vernon suffered a hamstring injury Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The severity of Vernon's injury remains undisclosed, as does a timetable for his return to practice. The 28-year-old pass rusher joined the Browns in March via a trade with the Giants. As long as Vernon remains sidelined, Chris Smith could see increased reps with the first team.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Running back tells from PFF grades
Pro Football Focus has experts grading every play of every game, and the results from last...
-
Fantasy football: Impact of new coaches
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Dead Zone RB fades, 11 late targets
Ben Gretch applies his new metric TRAP and his look at the Running Back Dead Zone to identify...
-
Zero-RB is alive and well
Heath Cummings says you should have no fear starting your team with elite wide receivers and...
-
Running Back Dead Zone
Ben Gretch looks at the past 10 seasons of running back production to identify the best rounds...
-
Best RB in NYC: Barkley or Bell?
The last time we saw Le'Veon Bell, he was in the discussion for the NFL's best running back....