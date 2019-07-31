Browns' Olivier Vernon: Managing hamstring injury

Vernon suffered a hamstring injury Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The severity of Vernon's injury remains undisclosed, as does a timetable for his return to practice. The 28-year-old pass rusher joined the Browns in March via a trade with the Giants. As long as Vernon remains sidelined, Chris Smith could see increased reps with the first team.

