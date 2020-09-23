Vernon (abdomen) didn't practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Vernon sat out last week's win over the Bengals after practicing on a limited basis, so it's disconcerting that he wasn't able to practice at all Wednesday, nearly a week after last Thursday's game. With fellow defensive end Adrian Clayborn (hip) also sitting out Wednesday's practice, the Browns would need to reach deep down the depth chart at the position if neither guy is able to suit up Sunday against Washington.