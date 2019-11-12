Vernon (knee) is in a wait-and-see situation for Thursday's game against the Steelers according to coach Freddie Kitchens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Vernon was estimated to be a non-participant for a second straight day Tuesday, prompting Kitchens' comments. The coach also said he could not describe himself as optimistic that the 29-year-old will be able to play.