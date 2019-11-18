Play

Vernon (knee) is not present at Monday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Vernon has missed two straight games due to a lingering knee injury. He'll need to resume practicing in some capacity this week for any chance of suiting up Sunday against the Dolphins. If Vernon is unable to go, expect Chad Thomas -- who has notched a sack in each of the last two games -- to start in his stead again.

