Vernon (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Bengals, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Vernon played through his lingering knee injury during Week 13's loss to the Steelers, in which he logged just 12 of 62 snaps on defense. The veteran defensive end could be in for a larger workload if cleared to suit up Sunday, though it remains to be seen whether he'll manage to work at full speed and return to his usual 80-percent snap share.