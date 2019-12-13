Play

Vernon (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Arizona.

The 29-year-old will be sidelined for the fifth time in the last sixth games due to the knee injury. Chad Thomas, Bryan Cox and Porter Gustin should handle the bulk of the reps at defensive end for the Browns in Week 15.

