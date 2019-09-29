Play

Vernon made two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 40-25 win over the Ravens.

In a big divisional win over the Ravens, Vernon did his part by notching his first sack of the year. It's disappointing that it took him this long, but Vernon still has plenty of time to match last year's seven-sack mark.

