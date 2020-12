Vernon had three tackles, two sacks and one pass defensed in Monday's 47-42 loss to Baltimore.

Vernon has been productive since midseason, posting seven sacks over the last six games. He's played 98 percent of the snaps over the last three weeks, a sign he's over the knee injury sustained in the second half of 2019. Vernon has 26 tackles, seven sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 11 games.