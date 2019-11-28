Play

Vernon (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Vernon will practice for the first time since Week 9. Combine that with Freddy Kitchen's assessment of day-to-day, and Vernon has a chance to retake the game field Sunday against the Steelers. Vernon has three sacks over his last five contests, and the Browns could certainly use his pass-rushing aptitude with Myles Garrett (suspension) out.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories