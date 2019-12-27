Play

Vernon (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional contest against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Vernon logged a trio of limited practices this week, and he appears to have a fair shot at retaking the field after a three-game absence. If the veteran defensive end is forced to miss more time, however, he'll be replaced by Bryan Cox in the starting lineup again.

