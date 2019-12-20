Play

Vernon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Vernon worked as a limited practice participant this week and may be able to face Baltimore on Sunday. The 29-year-old has missed five of the last six games due to the knee injury.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends