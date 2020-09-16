site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Olivier Vernon: Questionable for Week 2
RotoWire Staff
Vernon (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Vernon was limited in practice throughout the week. He recorded two tackles (one solo) in Week 1 against the Ravens.
