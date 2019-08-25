Browns' Olivier Vernon: Records two sacks Friday

Vernon recorded four tackles and two sacks in Friday's preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

The Browns had all sorts of issues on offense, but the first-team defense was in mid-season form, recording five sacks in the first half. Vernon, a 2018 Pro Bowl lineman, had little trouble putting pressure on Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston.

