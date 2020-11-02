Vernon had four tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Raiders.

Vernon recorded his first two sacks of the season in an encouraging performance, as it came during a game in which Myles Garrett sustained a knee injury. Garrett will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, so Vernon's activity will be needed should Garrett be forced to miss time. Unfortunately, Vernon was also part of the front line of a defense that allowed the Raiders to rush for 208 yards and possess the ball for nearly 38 minutes.