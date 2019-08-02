Browns' Olivier Vernon: Remains out Friday
Vernon (hamstring) is not participating at practice Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Vernon suffered the hamstring injury Wednesday so it's no real surprise to see him idle only a couple days later. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the Browns will likely express additional caution with their edge rusher since it's so early in camp.
